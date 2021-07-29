AP Govt Providing 30pc Subsidy to Set Up Oxygen Generation Plants And Power Tariff Relaxation

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID and vaccination and directed the officials to arrange oxygen concentrators at PHCs and set up a special department for maintenance of newly procured concentrators, D type cylinders and oxygen generation plants.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked them to pay special attention to the maintenance of equipment procured as a part of COVID containment measures and appoint special staff as per the requirement. He said new staff should be recruited based on the area of the district and number of hospitals and they should be trained as per requirement and a separate cell should be created in APMSIDC for the same. He said to add training courses in polytechnic and ITI education. The Chief Minister said to develop skills in oxygen plant management, electrical, AC repair, plumbing and other allied medical departments in hospital maintenance.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to set up oxygen generation plants in 100-bed private hospitals at first and extend to other hospitals later. He said the state government is providing a 30 per cent subsidy in the establishment of oxygen generation plants and giving relaxation in power tariffs. The Chief Minister said to give priority to teachers in the vaccination programme and complete the process soon.