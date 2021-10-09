AP Govt to Provide Incentives to Farmers Who Cultivate Alternative Crops

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed agriculture sector in the state on Friday. He instructed the officials to encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops like millets instead of paddy under borewells and asked the, to provide incentives to farmers who cultivate alternate crops.

He also asked them to set up processing plants at these locations. The officials said they were setting up seed cum millet processing units at 33 places and 20 units will be ready by this December and added that they have set a target to complete 33 units by March 2022 and make them available for next kharif.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that BMCs identified in the order of priority will be completed by December. They said milk collection was on the rise in the districts where the Jagananna Paala Velluva programme is being carried out. The Chief Minister said false information is being propagated on Jagananna Paala Velluva programme and added that Amul is not a private company, but a cooperative dairy which was being operated by farmers to whom the profits are being passed on and added that conditions were created to hike milk procurement price after Amul entered the market.