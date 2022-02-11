AP Govt For Policy to Benefit Both Big and Small Films: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A Tollywood delegation has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday and discussed several issues pertaining to film industry.

The Chief Minister told the delegation, comprising artistes and directors, that the government intends to bring a better policy that benefits both big and small films, and a committee was also constituted in this regard. He stated that steps were taken to create a better system for the film industry, especially on the ticket pricing.

He said that the government tried to provide good pricing for the tickets that justifies all kinds of cinemas and added that certain big budget films should be treated separately considering the use of high end technology, innovations and expenditure. For such films with over Rs 100 crore budget excluding the remuneration of hero, heroine and director, there should be a policy to notify special price for one week.