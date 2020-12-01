AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued instructions for distribution of pension amounts for 61.69 lakh beneficiaries for the coming three days starting from Tuesday,December 1, 2020. Village Volunteers will distribute the money directly to the beneficiaries at their homes for three days on December first,second and third under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme.

As per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's directions, old-age and senior citizens would be given pension on the first of every month.

Pension amounts will be distributed to 61, 69,832 people for three days from the 1st of December this year. The Government has disbursed Rs 1,510.90 Crore for this purpose, which was deposited in the accounts of all Ward and Village Secretariats on Monday.

Distribution will be conducted for two days in remote and tribal areas to enable the Volunteers to deliver the payment in case any beneficiary is unavailable. If any person has not received the pension amount that month, he or she would be paid the arrears in the following month.

The Chief Minister directed that beneficiaries should not face any inconvenience and measures should be taken to ensure pension is distributed to all. Authorities are also instructed to distribute the pension at the respective Ward and Village Secretariats for those who were unable to receive within these three days for any reason.

As per rules, the Government has suspended pension for those who have not taken the pension for three consecutive months, which will be given only after re-verification. As a relief for those people, the Government has decided to pay the three months pension to 7,462 beneficiaries who have not taken their pension along with arrears.

The State Government has taken up the "YSR Pension Kanuka" initiative to end the struggles of old people who find it difficult to go to the pension office. The age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years.