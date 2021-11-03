AP Govt Only Extending Helping Hand to Aided Institutions: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the Government is only extending a helping hand to the aided institutions and intends to carry forward the spirit with which they were started and further it in a better manner.

During a meeting with the officials held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the intention of the government is to do good and extend help to the management, teachers and students of aided institutions and they are free to accept the government offer to improve the conditions prevailing in the institutions.

Brushing aside the false propaganda on the issue, he said the State’s intent is only to safeguard and uplift the institutions that are lacking in proper facilities, infrastructure and staff. We have placed various options before the aided institutions, and extended a helping hand as many teachers of the institutions have been demanding since long for a merger with Government.

We only wanted the take up the institutions, which are under utter neglect and renovate them under Nadu Nedu and gave an option to institutions that are unable to address the teacher issue, to surrender them to government.

All the options placed before them are only to benefit the institutions, managements and students in any which way and there is no reason as to why it has become an issue, he said.

Tracing the history of the institutions, he said, in earlier days, wealthy people donated lands on which aided schools and colleges were built. Later, the monetary factor came in for running the institutions. For the past 20-25 years governments did not fill the vacant posts in the institutions as part of policy decisions and the staff pool started shrinking.

This resulted in a situation where the managements started appointing teachers on their own and running the institutions. At this stage, more and more money became necessary to run the institutions. The managements could not spare adequate time for the institutions and to look after them personally.

These are the reasons why the institutions have become near defunct with dilapidated buildings and managements unable to replace posts of teachers on retirement as it involves money. Even if there were replacements, the quality was poor.

Moreover, there was a constant demand from the teachers of aided institutions to merge them with government and though the schools were in bad shape, they were not being rescued.

Under these circumstances, the Government has come forward with concrete proposals to safeguard the spirit of the aided institutions and gave some options.

if managements handover the institutions that they are unable to run, Government will revive them under Nadu Nedu and fill up the required number of teacher posts. The names of the donors will be retained safeguarding the management ideals and the move is to extend help to the needy.

In wake of the demand by aided teachers to make them part of the Government, the management can surrender the teachers and run their institutions privately.

The managements also have the option to run the institution as they are now. If the managements that have earlier agreed for the takeover wish to take back their proposal, they can also do that.

The intent of the Government is to do good for the management, teachers and students of aided institutions and to shape them into better places of learning and we came forward with the proposal which they can make use of which will benefit them immensely, the Chief Minister said.