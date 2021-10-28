Badvel: Refuting the allegations of Opposition and a section of media on aided schools, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh clarified that the state government is not taking over any aided school forcibly and any private educational institutions can take back the schools if they wanted to run on their own.

Speaking to meida here on Wednesday, the Minister said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a committee to assess the performance of private aided schools and some decisions were taken based on the report of the committee for the development of educational institutions.

The Minister siad there is no compulsion in handing over the aided educational institutions to government. The conditions in most institutions are deteriorating without proper infrastructure or staff and thus the government provided an opportunity for such institutions to handover and the government will manage the respective institutions.

The Minister cleared that the state government will takeover such institutions only after the managements give willingness accepting that they don't need grant in aid, surrender the teachers to the government and accept to run the schools on their own, along with teachers willingness.

The Minister said more than 137 degree colleges have responded positively of which managements of seven colleges have agreed on paper that they are willing to give staff along with the properties of the colleges, 124 colleges have accepted to surrender only staff, not the property and run them as private colleges . He said out of 122 junior colleges, five junior colleges have opted to surrender properties along with staff, 103 junior colleges opted to surrender staff. He said 1,200 out of 1,988 schools have agreed on paper to surrender the staff and 88 schools opted to surrender properties along with staff.

The Minister said the education department has prepared a time table to map the students of schools that are going to close, is prepared and the web counselling on posting to surrendered teachers will be conducted in the end of this month.

The Minister reminded that it was TDP which didn't fill vacant posts in aided schools and responsible for the poor condition of aided schools. He also said that strict action will be taken against the schools which collect fee more than the amount fixed by regulatory commission.