AP Govt May Discuss Powers Of Legislature During Budget Session: Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Moshen Raju on Saturday held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and officials from different departments regarding the upcoming Budget Session which is scheduled to commence from Monday. The Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy while briefing the media said the government was ready to discuss public issues. He said the government will give the highest priority to discussion on public issues during the session. The Chief Whip said, unlike the former TDP government’s behaviour, the YSRCP government respects the Opposition in the House.

Criticising the Opposition leaders, Srikanth Reddy said the Telugu Desam Party leaders think they could do politics without attending the session. They should join the Assembly proceedings and speak the same language on the floor which they are used to when the House is not in session, he asserted. The Chief Whip suggested the Opposition leaders to desist from spreading misinformation on former leader Viveka’s murder. The government will also discuss this issue, he added. Furthermore, with the permission of the Business Advisory Council, the government will add the discussion on Senior MLA Dharmana’s recent letter regarding the powers of the legislature to the agenda.