AP Govt Implementing Flagship Schemes to Empower Women: Taneti Vanitha

Initiating a short discussion on Women Empowerment, Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the state government had been implementing various flagship programmes to achieve women empowerment.

She has explained in detail about the schemes which include Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara Scheme, YSR Cheyutha Scheme, YSR Kapu Nestham, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Sunna Vaddi Scheme, House Sites to Women Beneficiaries, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Paala Velluva and also 50 percent Reservation to Women, Disha initiatives, YSR Swechha (Freedom from Restrictions) programme.