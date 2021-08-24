AP Govt Housing Scheme for Poor: CM Jagan Stresses on Quality of Building Construction 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of construction of houses in Jagananna colonies, affordable housing for the middle class, and TIDCO houses and directed the officials to expedite the construction works.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure quality in the construction materials being provided to the beneficiaries and also said to keep the quality equipment required for electrification available. He directed that the work of constructing houses for those who have chosen option 3 (the option to build houses by the government), should start from October 25.

Further, the Chief Minister also clarified that there should be internet provision in the colonies. Meanwhile, the officials informed that mapping of houses to be built, registration, issual of job cards and geo-tagging are almost complete, wherein the districts Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Guntur over 80 per cent construction works were started in the respective colonies. Through reverse tendering for construction materials Rs. 5,120 crore was saved, which is almost Rs32,000 for each house.