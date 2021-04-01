AP Govt Has Utilised Money Judiciously: Ambati

Amaravati: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on State borrowing and said the amount was put to proper use by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswararao (Nani) said that Chandrababu had borrowed Rs 3.6 lakh crore during his tenure, incurred wasteful expenditure and looted the most. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has borrowed Rs 90,000 crore and put it to proper use. Funds were used for the needy weaker sections in times of pandemic and the State did not withhold any welfare activity which was carried out in a transparent manner.

During Chandrababu regime, from 2014 to 2019, the central government's debt ratio increased by 49.92 percent, while in the State it rose to 132.31 percent.

The Minister slammed Chandrababu Naidu for propagating distorted facts from his supported media houses and said that people are not going to believe Naidu’s words. He said that the public has the utmost faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is why people have voted for YSRCP in the recent local body elections. The Minister said that YSRCP will win Tirupati Bypoll by a majority of five lakh votes. He stated that there would be no candidates for TDP in the coming elections, as the cadre had already lost faith in Naidu.

Meanwhile at a separate press conference, YSRCP spokesperson, MLA Ambati Rambabu said Chandrababu Naidu has turned TDP formation day into a Party closure day, ruining all the charisma brought by NTR. He said that Chandrababu joined TDP after facing a defeat while in Congress and backstabbed his own father-in-law; Naidu took over TDP and led to its defeat. He said that there is no future for the TDP under his leadership and advised TDP leaders and workers not to depend on him.

Speaking in regard to Special Status for Andhra Pradesh, Ambati Rambabu also said that Chandrababu did not have the right to talk about special status, as he is the one who betrayed and deceived Andhraites by agreeing to a special package, putting special status at stake. He said that Chandrababu turned Amravati and Polavaram into source of his personal income and looted lakhs of crores of rupees.