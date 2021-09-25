AP Govt to Fill 14K Vacancies in Hospitals, PHCs

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod for the recruitment of 14,200 posts in hospitals from Primary Health Care Centers, Medical Colleges to Teaching hospitals and to start the recruitment process in October and complete by November 15.

During the review meeting held on prevailing COVID situation and progress of vaccination at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure no staff crunch in hospitals and said though the state government has been spending a huge amount to construct hospitals, lack of staff in the hospitals has become a major concern and it needs to be addressed. He directed the officials to take measures to ensure best medical quality services in government hospitals. He said the government should run hospitals efficiently with adequate staff and instructed the officials to recruit more doctors to ensure presence of alternative doctors if any doctor is on leave.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the same. He instructed the officials to continue night curfew and also to implement restrictions in districts with high positivity rate. He said to expedite the vaccination process and also to review the progress of works of new teaching hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 13,749 active cases across the state and recovery rate is 98.60 percent and positivity rate is 2.12 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,921 secretariats and 2787 patients are being treated in hospitals, 562 people are in COVID Care Centers. They said 91.33 percent of COVID patients in-network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 72.64 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri. They said positivity rate is less than 3 % in 10 districts; it’s less than 3 to 5 percent in 2 districts and it's more than 5 per cent in 1 district.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 128 hospitals. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 143 hospitals that have beds more than 50 and they will be completed by October 10. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,61,56,928 people were administered vaccines of which 1,34,96,579 received single-dose while 1,26,60,349have been administered with two doses.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Arogyasri trust advisor Govindahari, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Medical and Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials were present.