AP Govt Expedites Work on New Districts

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said new districts should be formed by Ugadi and directed the officials to make preparations to start District Collectors and SPs work in the new districts from the same day.

During the review meeting held on creation of new districts at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after formation of the new districts and there should be no confusion after the commencement of work and to ensure hassle free administration and added to expedite preparations in this regard. He said preparations should start in regard to division of employees, setting up of infrastructure facilities and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the government machinery till new buildings are readied and added to finalise plans for construction of new buildings and start identification of required lands for them. He asserted that priority should be given to scrutinisation of objections raised if they are rational and discussions should be held with them who raised the objections.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint existing district collectors and SPs in the new districts as their experience would help for hassle free administration in the new districts and added that they will monitor setting up of infrastructure facilities and preparations for administration. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for the policy to be followed in regard to local bodies ( division of Zilla Parishads) after considering judicial and legal issues. The officials detailed the Chief Minister on new district maps and priorities taken into consideration for deciding district headquarters and said they are keenly taking note of the objections, suggestions and advices on the new proposals.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Revenue ) Dharmana Krishna Das, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, CM's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutam Sawang, Land Administration Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad and other officials were present.

