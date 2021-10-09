Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Agri Infra projects and directed the officials to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said healthy competition should be created in purchase of agricultural products so that farmers will get remunerative prices. He said the government should intervene if the prices fall for agricultural products and support farmers through price stabilization fund.

The Chief Minister said the performance of RBKs has been lauded across the country and added that fertilizers, pesticides and seeds of good quality are available at better prices in RBKs. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure farmers receive the orders once placed in RBKs. The Chief Minister said some vested interests are propagating false information on RBKs.

The officials said RBKs will act as Sub Dealers from next Rabi season and it would be more beneficial to farmers. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up community hiring centers at locations where paddy is being cultivated.