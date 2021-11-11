AP Govt to Conduct Eye Testing Drive Under YSR Kanti Velugu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on the priority programmes of the Health Department including Kanti Velugu, vaccination, health hubs, and construction of new medical colleges.

During the review, Chief Minister directed the authorities to expedite the works of YSR Health Clinics along with Nadu-Nedu in government hospitals across the State. The officials have informed that funds have already been released for these works, where the construction of 8585 health clinics has already started. In regard to Nadu-Nedu works, the authorities said that the repair works will be completed by December this year and the construction of 146 new PHCs are expected for completion by March 2022.

Reviewing YSR Kanti Velugu, the Chief Minister said to conduct eye-screenings for those who were not tested earlier and directed the officials to initiate a week long special drive for the completion of Kanti Velugu programme. He told the authorities to provide eyeglasses to those identified with eye problems and monitor regularly by connecting with 104 service and village health clinics.

The officials informed that so far 13,58,173 people who are aged above 60 years have been tested and provided spectacles to 4,69,481 and performed surgeries on 1,00,223 people suffering with eye problems. They said that the programme was interrupted due to Covid.