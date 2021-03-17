AP Govt Committed To Probe Into Amaravati Land Scam

Amaravati, March 16: AP Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy questioned Chandrababu Naidu as to why he is feared of CID notices and dared him to face inquiry instead of getting stays from courts.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is known for getting stays to stay away from investigations. Referring to Nara Lokesh saying that the court had given them a clean chit, he stated that TDP leaders are trying to distort the fact and mislead people. In this context, Srikanth Reddy said that TDP leaders should not bring a stay if they think justice will be done to them in the courts.

Asserting that Chandrababu Naidu along with his close associates was involved in insider trading of Amravati lands during the TDP regime, he said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to probing the scam and constituted a cabinet subcommittee.

Speaking in regard to ULB polls, he said that the State government had perfectly balanced both welfare and development and seeing the good governance, people had given a massive victory. He said that people observed the abusive language of Chandrababu Naidu and acted responsibly by voting to YSRCP although opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had tried to provoke people, politicise Amaravati and Vizag Steel plant.

Further, he stated that TDP had failed miserably under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, who couldn’t even secure a clear majority in one single corporation and lost deposits in 12 corporations. There is no credibility left for Chandrababu, who indeed misused public money in the name of Neru-Chettu, waste recycling units and many more. Unlike Chandrababu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had transferred Rs 80,000 Crore to beneficiaries accounts under Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha and had taken welfare to the next level.