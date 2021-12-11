AP Govt Announces 50 Lakh Ex-gratia to kin of Saiteja Killed in Ooty Chopper Crash

The Andhra Pradesh government stands by the family of Lance Naik Saiteja, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

AP Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy is expected to pay a visit to the family on Saturday. A cheque of Rs 50 lakh will be handed over to Sai Teja's family members on behalf of the state government.

Sai Teja was among those killed along with Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash at Koonur, Tamil Nadu on December 8. Officials identified Sai Teja's body based on DNA tests on Saturday morning.

The body was shifted to Saiteja's hometown as per military formalities.