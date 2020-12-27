AP Govt Allocates Rs 920 Crore For Water Supply In Jagananna Housing Colonies

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government is all set to provide water to the beneficiaries in the YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies even before the construction of houses begins. For this purpose, a total of Rs 920 Crore will be spent on drilling and the infrastructure required for water supply and storage in these colonies.

As per reports, boreholes will be dug based on the number of houses there. Large cisterns or plastic tanks are going to be set up to store water along with necessary infrastructure needed to supply water in these colonies.

There are 17,005 YSR Jagananna Colonies across the State, where housing sites in the name of women will be distributed to 30.76 lakh families. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also formally launched the process of constructing 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase on Friday. He had also issued clear instructions to the authorities to arrange for water supply in every colony without any hassle to the beneficiaries.

Out of the Rs 920 Crore, the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department has allocated Rs. 641 Crore and the Municipal Engineering Department Rs 279 Crore where bore well digging will start in the first phase.

RWS officials and the housing department officials have already started collecting details of houses and making estimates on how many boreholes have to be dug in the initial phase to be completed by the first week of January.

The RWS department has set a target of providing water supply to the colonies in the rural areas selected for the first phase by March 15.