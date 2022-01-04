AP Government Committed to Farmers' Welfare, Says Kurasala Kannababu

Amaravati: Reiterating that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the Good Governance Index ranking in Agriculture and Allied Sectors by registering a growth rate of 11.3 percent between 2019-21.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the minister said that the state government has been supporting farmers from supplying seeds to procurement of crop produce and the agriculture growth rate of Andhra Pradesh has been higher compared to other States. He said that the State growth rate was only at 6.3 percent during 2017-19, but with the efforts put in by the Chief Minister it increased to 11.3 percent, standing as a role model to other States. While the growth in horticulture produce is 12.3 percent from a mere 4.7 percent, milk production set a new record at 11.7 percent by climbing from 1.4 percent, as the State government made a pact with Amul and initiated Palavelluva scheme. Similarly, the growth in meat production touched 10.3 percent from minus 6.7 percent, while the crop insurance implementation scored 26.1 percent.

He said the state government has prioritised the agriculture sector and has been implementing various schemes like Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance, zero-interest loans to support the farmers in all phases. The government credited Rs 19,813 crore into the accounts of farmers directly in the last 30 months under Rythu Bharosa alone benefiting over 50.58 lakh farmers. He mentioned that the entire country is showing interest in the RBK model, which is helping farmers from seed to sales, and so far over 158 RBKs were also started in urban areas, giving a fillip to urban farmers.

Minister Kannababu said that the State government has been procuring seven other crops additional to the Centre,and stated that over Rs 36000 crore paddy has been procured since inception.

He reminded that the previous TDP government had completely neglected the agriculture sectors and even left unpaid arrears of thousand of crores, which are now being cleared by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy, He said that the government is also taking strict measures for quality control by establishing agri testing labs, where cases are getting registered for selling spurious seeds and fake fertilizers. He slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for misleading farmers by spreading false information against the government. He said that it was Naidu who neglected agriculture during his regime, and has been shedding crocodile tears for farmers to gain political mileage. He said that the opposition has been degrading themselves by resorting to cheap politics.