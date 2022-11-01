AP Gets Two Health Awards

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, officials and staff of the department on receiving two Global Digital Health Awards.

The Minister, accompanied by the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, met the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Monday and appraised him of the details of the Awards.

The Minister received the awards at the Global Digital Health Summit-2022 held recently in New Delhi. The Awards were presented in recognition of the reforms introduced in the Medical and Health Department that brought medical services closer to the commoners in the state.