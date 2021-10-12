AP Firm On CBSE Affiliation of Govt Schools

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of Education Department and directed the officials to take measures to get CBSE affiliation for all government schools and said to ensure CBSE affiliation to all schools by 2024.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said every school should have a play ground and directed the officials to map schools without play grounds, acquire required lands and allot playgrounds to those schools. He also asked them to ensure play grounds in pre high schools in coming days.

The AP Chief Minister enquired on prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, corona preventive measures in schools and attendance of the students. The officials informed Chief Minister that there is no significant impact of the virus in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers are vaccinated and attending schools.

They said the attendance of students in August was 73 percent, while it was 82 percent in September and 85 percent in October and added that it was 91 percent at present.