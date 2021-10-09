AP Expedites Works on Fishing Harbours, Food Processing Units

In a review meeting conducted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of works related to setting up food processing units and the latter directed the officials to expedite the works.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to fishing harbours in Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada are in progress and will be almost completed by July. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on works related to remaining five fishing harbours.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Marketing Principal Secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, Food Processing, Industries and Commerce Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, APDDCF limited MD A Babu, Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner P S Pradhyumna, Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu, Horticulture Commissioner Dr S S Sridhar, Seeds Corporation VC and MD G Shekar Babu, Maritime Board CEO K Muralidharan and other officials were present.