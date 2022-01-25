AP Employee Union Leaders Meet Committee Over PRC

Jan 25, 2022, 16:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

The union leaders are discussing the PRC issue with the Committee of Ministers. Employees' steering committee members arrived at the consultation committee today (Tuesday). 

As part of this, the Committee of Ministers outlined the government decisions and benefits. The Committee of Ministers is dispelling rumors of a pay cut for union leaders. 

It appears that 9 members from the Employees Steering‌ Committee came to attend the meeting with the Committee of Ministers.


Tags: 
AP employee union
PRC
