AP EAMCET 2021 Notification Released: Check Exam Dates

The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) was released by the State Inter-board secretary Omar Jalil Khan. As per the notification, the application process for the AP EAMCET 2021 will start from June 26 online. Revising the previously indicated dates, the board has announced the new dates for registering for the exam on Friday.

The last date to apply for the examination without late fee is till June 30. The notification said that the applicants can register till July 7 with a penalty fee of Rs 5000, till July 14 with late fee of Rs 10,000 and till July 22 with late fee of Rs 15,000. The candidates are eligible to apply till July 29 with a penalty fee of Rs 20,000.

Omar Jalil mentioned that the AP EAMCET 2021 will be held from August 19 to August 25. He further added that the exam will be conducted taking appropriate precautions following Covid protocols. He clarified that every exam centre will be sanitized and steps will be taken to maintain physical distance between students wearing masks.

However, ICAT, ECET, PGCET, LAWCET, EDCET and PCET entrance exams are likely to be held in the first two weeks of September.