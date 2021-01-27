AP CS Aditya Nath Das Asks Employee Unions To Participate in Election Duties

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has asked the Government employee unions to take part in the election duties. Aditya Nath Das met them on Tuesday at his camp office in Vijayawada. According to the Supreme Court ruling, all employees should participate in the election duties of local bodies, said Adityanath Das.The State Election Commission (SEC) has made it clear that the postponement cannot be carried out as per the schedule announced.

The CS spoke to them about the implementation of the model code of conduct, the duties of the employees and explained to them about the election arrangements. He reassured union leaders that their safety would be given priority.

The union leaders demanded that the SEC take a decision to revise the election schedule and postpone it for a few more days to complete the vaccination program.To, which Aditya Nath said that the schedule cannot be postponed at this time.

If so, how will the letter be written to the Village and Ward Unions about this, they asked. He said the Village and Ward Volunteers were told to stay away from the polls. They were already advised to take their phones and ID cards and voter cards should not be issued to the volunteers.

Eventually the union leaders agreed to take part in the election duties as per the promise made by the Chief Secretary.

The Union leaders Venkatrami Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu KR Suryanarayana and others attended the meeting.

AP NGO Association President Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "We have explained our problems to the Chief Secretary and we have decided to co-operate in the elections as promised". We have also requested him to take necessary precautions against COVID during election duty to which the CS assured us that all measures would be taken to protect employees from being involved in election duties. He said that though the employees were still not ready for the elections. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that he would persuade them to cooperate for election duty with appropriate safety measures in place.