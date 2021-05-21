AP: Court Verdict on ZPTC, MPTC Polls Unfortunate, Says Sajjala

Amaravati, May 21: In the wake of the High Court single bench verdict canceling the Parishad elections (MPTC and ZPTC) in Andhra Pradesh, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the verdict was unfortunate.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sajjala said that the State Election Commission (SEC) held the parishad polls as directed by the similar division bench of the High Court and it is an unfortunate judgement ignoring the people’s decision. He said that elections are a part of democracy and the government conducted polls keeping Covid-19 in view as the elected candidates would be available to serve the public during pandemic crisis. He said the election process was completed under difficult circumstances of pandemic conditions.

Recalling the earlier incidents, Sajjala was outraged that the elections were postponed citing the pandemic when government was ready and every time an attempt was made to obstruct it with some excuse. He stated that the TDP had made vicious moves knowing that they cannot win over YSRCP. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will win any election, as people were on their side since they were happy with the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, speaking on the Supreme Court verdict on granting bail to YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, he said that all the people knew how he had incited violence and hatred among various castes and religions and the drama of police assault. He welcomed the Court’s decision of allowing the investigation leaving no objections in the CID case.

He questioned Raghurama why he insisted on getting examined in only Ramesh Hospital and objected to the medical committee put by the High Court. He said that the MP travelled in his own car from Guntur to Secunderabad and suspected something might have happened at that time. Sajjala said that Raghurama worked under the direction of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to obstruct the government