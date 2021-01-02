AP Cop App A Brahmastra To Fight Crime In State: DGP Gautam Sawang

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Police department which is in the front end for its tech-driven initiatives to fight crime and protect citizens, is soon coming out with a new application to support police officers for effective and smart policing .

The technical department of the Andhra Pradesh Police Department has already developed initiatives like the AP Police Seva app, Disha App and the Abhayam app for women safety using emerging technologies, is soon slated to launch the "AP Cop App'' which will be available for police personnel.

The app, which is in the testing phase, will be completed in another two months and is expected to be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The police department looks forward to expediting cases after the app is installed on the mobile phones of police officers across 18 police units in the State.

Salient Features of the AP COP App

The app will contain details of criminal records, of those who are jailed, offenders with crime sheets in several cases.The app will also have details of those who have approached the judiciary in various civil and criminal cases which have been collected through the 'E Courts' online application.

As per sources there about 52,000 criminal case records details online, where 21,000 are those of rowdy sheeters and 28,000 of those with history sheets.

The details of the police personnel, jails, courts, rowdy sheeters' details, history sheets are being updated from time to time. These include Emergency Response, Crime Investigation ( Detection), E Hunt (To get information), Prevention of Crime, Redressal, Case Details (EDSR), Courts, Trials, Police Welfare, News Update (News watch), Body Worn Camera data, key features such as data, criminal investigation details (E- learning), virtual policing, social media updates, notifications are stored in the app for quick retrieval when the police need it.

The police will also be given details about how a criminal case should be registered under which section of the Indian Penal Code, details of present, past offenders, and the stages of the cases pending in police stations, courts etc. There will be surveillance information about the movements of anti-social elements necessary to track them. Complete information such as photos of criminals, fingerprints, addresses etc. will also be available.

AP Cop App A Brahmastra To Fight Crime In State: DGP Sawang

Talking about the AP COP App , State DGP D Gautam Sawang said that the application would be like a 'Brahmastra' in the hands of the police who are constantly on the job of maintaining peace and security. ''Technology plays a crucial role in criminal investigation. We are creating this app with the idea of ​​making available to the police key details of people with criminal backgrounds, habitual offenders, and various crime records needed to fight crime. We are trying to store information procured through police records, e-prisons, e- courts to make available as many details as possible for the police officers. We will update this information from time to time and which will be an ongoing process,'' he said.