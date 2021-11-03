AP to Complete Irrigation Projects on Priority Basis

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on programmes aimed at raising the living standards of the people and various infrastructure projects and directed the officials to focus on second phase of Nadu Nedu programme and complete construction works of irrigation projects on priority basis.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reviewed on various issues related to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbors, YSR steel plant, etc.

It is estimated that over Rs 790 crore would cost for Jagananna Vidya kanuka scheme for the year 2021–22 and the Government would give note books, shoes, dictionary, school bag, belt, uniform, textbooks, workbooks to children under the scheme. The Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme is estimated to cost Rs 1,625 crore for 2021-22. The Government has spent Rs 3,650 for first phase of Nadu- Nedu scheme and it is estimated that around Rs 4,535 crore would cost for second phase of Nadu Nedu programme in 12663 schools.

The Chief Minister said Nadu Nedu programme is of highest priority in Education sector and directed the officials to implement the programme effectively. He directed the officials to start the works of Skill Development Colleges and complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority basis. The Officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of the roads would be completed by end of May, 2022. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on works related to extension of Karakatta road that connects Amaravati region and expedite the works.

The Chief Minister reviewed on setting up of permanent infrastructure in Jagananna colonies and said Rs 30,000 crore has been spent on it. He also reviewed on progress of construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu Greenfield ports and directed the officials to expedite the works of ports along with harbours.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karaikal Valevan, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, IT and Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Health Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Finance Secretaries K V V Satyanarayana and N Gulzar, Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, AP TIDCO MD C H Sridhar, AMRDA commissioner K Vijaya and other officials were present