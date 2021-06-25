AP Coastal Regions to Receive Heavy Rains

Amaravati: In Andhra Pradesh, the Met Office has forecast three days of rain. In the Jharkhand region, ongoing surface periodicity formed a surface basin up to 1.5 km above Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. As a result, the state's weather forecast predicts rain over the next three days.

Thunderstorms are possible in the northern and southern coastal areas, as well as Yanam and Rayalaseema. Rainfall will be heavy to extremely heavy in one or two areas of the state.

From tomorrow onwards, Rayalaseema will get light to moderate rainfall. In Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, the southwest monsoon movement has been slow.