AP CM YS Jagan's Holi Greetings to Telugus

Amaravati: On the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent heartfelt greetings and best wishes. According to the Chief Minister, Holi, which ushers in spring, is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety across the country.

"I wish that, like all the colours in the rainbow, all the homes in the state are filled with happiness and fun this Holi. Happy Holi everyone!" he wrote in his message shared on his Twitter handle.

