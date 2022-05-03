AP CM YS Jagan's Eid Greetings

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday extended greetings to the Muslim community of both the Telugu states and the world for the holy month of Ramadan.

He said it is the festival of Ramadan, a symbol of harmony, equality, compassion, and generosity, and wished all the welfare of the people of the state and the world with the blessings of Allah.

The Chief Minister said that the month of Ramadan is a combination of discipline and philanthropy where the people will undergo strict fasting initiations during the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed. In his message, the Chief Minister said that the message of this festival is to be disciplined, to maintain solidarity with the poor and to help them.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister stated that "Ramadan is a symbol of harmony, goodwill, equality of all human beings, compassion, and generosity. Ramadan wishes to the Muslim brothers and sisters, wishing all the best to the people of the state and to humanity in the world with the blessings of Allah. #EidMubarak"