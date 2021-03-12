AP CM YS Jagan To Visit India's Flagman Pingali Venkaiah's Family in Guntur

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the State by felicitating the family members of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the national flag.

The Chief Minister will visit Suddaguntala residence on the way to PWD Colony in Macherla in Guntur district on Friday and felicitate 99-year-old Ghantasala Seetha Maha Lakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah, and other family members at her residence in Macherla on Friday on completion of the centenary of Indian National Flag.

Seetha Maha Lakshmi said that her father Pingali Venkaiah designed the national flag one hundred years ago.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is felicitating her because of the efforts made by her father. Her father was a proud citizen of the country, she added.

According to reports, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Venkaiah's family at 11 AM today and honor his family members.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni went to Seetha Maha Lakshmi's residence in Macherla and interacted with her.

The officials inspected the area to be visited by the Chief Minister. Later, they conducted a meeting in Macherla Municipal office and reviewed arrangements for CM Jagan's visit to Macherla.

Officials have made the necessary arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit. Measures have been taken to prevent any traffic problems for commuters.