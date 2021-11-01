AP CM YS Jagan Ushered in Festive Spirit With Welfare Schemes in October

Ushering in festive spirit, the month has seen disbursement of welfare schemes, Budvel bypoll, Chief Minister pointing out that cuss words are creeping into political lexicon besides State tourism map getting more focus among others.

The month has brought festive mood to the women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), farmer community, and small scale traders with the disbursal of YSR Aasara, Rythu Bharosa, and Jagananna Thodu, prioritising the welfare.

The month also witnessed the launch of CLAP, Sweccha, along with a set of key decisions taken during cabinet and SIPB meetings. The Chief Minister reprimanded Opposition for using filthy language and making abusive remarks. He stated that TDP leaders have been resorting to cheap politics by spinning lies as stories and using foul language, and working with a sole agenda of tarnishing the State’s image.

The Chief Minister constantly monitored power situation in the State and directed officials to procure required coal supplies for an uninterrupted supply besides charting long-term strategies for overcoming the crisis.

On the development front, in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on the growth of the Tourism sector, as various companies have come forward to invest Rs 2868.6 crore and bring the London Eye type project to Visakhapatnam. The Cabinet discussed several issuesincluding taking up of caste wise BC census, allowing online ticketing platform for films, formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department and approved the allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Visakhapatnam for setting up Data Centre Park along with Skill University and Recreation Centre.

The month also witnessed a first of its kind initiative in the country ‘Sweccha’ which provides quality sanitary napkins free of cost to all adolescent girls studying in government schools and colleges. Over 10 lakh students studying between 7-12 classes will be receiving sanitary napkins, about 120 napkins every year. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the Chief Minister launched Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam - Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme, by flagging off 4097 garbage collection vehicles ensuring better sanitation services to rural, and urban areas.

On the investment front, Kinetic Green Energy has come forward to setup Electric two wheelers, three wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing, battery swapping stations with an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore along with a premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam.

In regard to welfare, the State government released the second tranche of YSR Aasara, YSR Rythu Bharosa and provided YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam to all the eligible persons. Under Jagananna Thodu scheme, the Chief Minister reimbursed the interest amount for who availed loans and made timely repayments.

The government decided to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to kin of the deceased government employees due to Covid-19.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members visited Pulivendula to pay tribute to his father-in-law Dr EC Gangi Reddy on his first death anniversary and unveiled a book named Marapurani Gnapakam- Dr EC Gangi Reddy.

The Chief Minister was on a two-day tour to Tirupati, where he offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara and took part in several developmental works.

He participated in the swearing ceremony of Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and also took part in the Police Commemoration Day. He congratulated the IIT Rankers who studied in Social Welfare institutions, along with AITT 2020 rankers and inspired them.

The newly appointed Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani, TTD Board Member Milind K Narvekar, Tamil Nadu MPs Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswami, T.K.S Elangovan, Team Lease delegation, film star Nagarjuna were among those who called on the Chief Minister.