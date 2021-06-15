Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the State annual credit plan of 2021-22 with a total outlay of ₹2,83,380 crore at the 215th State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held at the camp office on Monday.

The Chief Minister said unpredictable situations arise around the world and even across the country and restrictions like curfew was imposed to contain COVID. He said though curfew was extended, stipulated targets were crossed in loan disbursement and added that 105 per cent of targets were achieved in priority sectors and 114.16 per cent in Agriculture sector and added that the role of banks in achieving this growth rate is commendable. He said they have exceeded the stipulated targets in loan disbursements and added that the efficiency of banks need to be increased in certain areas like Agri infra, other agriculture allied sectors, housing and education.

The Chief Minister said schools and hospitals are being revamped under Nadu-Nedu scheme and focus is laid on developing infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector. He said English is introduced as a medium of instruction in Government schools and also CBSE affiliation is completed and added that children are coming back to government schools.

He told that revolutionary changes were made in the Agriculture sector and RBKs were introduced with one RBK for every 2,000 population. These RBKs will support farmers in all aspects from providing certified quality seeds to selling the crop. The Chief Minister said Agriculture infrastructure is being developed at RBK level and godowns, cold storages and all other facilities are being provided to farmers and added that secondary food processing units are being set up at Parliamentary constituency level.

He said many steps were being taken to empower women in the state and added that schemes like Cheyutha and Aasara have been implemented to support them. He said the beneficiaries will be given financial assistance for four years under these schemes and added that Amma Vodi scheme is also being implemented for women and these three schemes play a major role in the empowerment of women.

The Chief Minister said 17,000 new Greenfield colonies are being constructed in which 28.30 lakh houses will be built and poor eligible beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner for the housing scheme. He said 15 lakh houses are being constructed in phase 1 and facilities like drinking water, drainage, roads and other social infrastructure are being developed. He said Rs 34,000 crore is being spent on this scheme and requested the support of banks in these issues. The Chief Minister said Restart and Navodaya programmes are introduced for MSMEs and the loans restructuring programme was started.

The State annual credit plan for 2021-22 is with an outlay of Rs 2,83,380 crore of which 54 per cent of loans are to the Agriculture sector. It is targeted to give Rs 1,48,500 crore as loans in the Agriculture sector. The target is to provide Rs 2,13,560 crore as loans to the Primary sector which is 75.36 per cent of State annual credit plan.

Participating in the meeting virtually, Union Bank MD, CEO Raj Kiran Roy said the Chief Minister took many measures to support people during the COVID pandemic and added that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the top five performing States in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2020 as per the rankings released by Niti Aayog and congratulated the Chief Minister for it. He said banks should focus on supporting tenant farmers, and providing services in RBKs. He said while the loan disbursements target for the primary sector is 1,87, 550 crores, 1,96,9820 crore loans were disbursed and the target in the Agriculture sector was 1,28,660 crore and 1,46,879 crore loans were given. He said MSME sector has received 40,312 crores as loans while the target was 39,600 crore and the non-priority sector has received 60,652 crores while the target was 60,050 crore. He requested the Chief Minister to give priority to Bank employees in the COVID Vaccination programme.