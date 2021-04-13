AP CM YS Jagan Ugadi Wishes To Telugu People

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Telugus across the world on the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival. He said that the festival of Ugadi is a symbol of culture and tradition and added that it is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings new hope for a bright future for people.

“I hope that 'Sri Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among all the people and all sections of the society,” the AP CM said in his Ugadi greetings. CM YS Jagan called on all the people to take a pledge in the New Year to comply with coronavirus prevention norms.

‌ప్ర‌పంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్నతెలుగు వారందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. షడ్రుచుల ఉగాదితో ప్రారంభమయ్యే ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సరంలో ప్ర‌తి ఇల్లూ సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో క‌ళ‌క‌ళ‌లాడాలని, ఈ ఏడాది కూడా సమృద్ధిగా వాన‌లు కుర‌వాలని, క‌రోనా పీడ శాశ్వ‌తంగా విర‌గ‌డ కావాల‌ని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నా.#HappyUgadi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 13, 2021

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on the occasion of this auspicious day. “Ugadi wishes to all. Hope this New Year is awesome. I pray that all of you prosper with longevity and happiness,” wrote PM Modi.

అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ కొత్త సంవత్సరం అద్భుతంగా ఉండాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను. మీరందరూ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో, భోగభాగ్యాలతో వర్ధిల్లాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

“May the new year bring health, happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. Let us take all precaution and celebrate the feast so that we too are safe and secure,” wrote the Karnataka Chief Minister.

"Wishing you all the best in this Plava Nama year, Happy Ugadi Parvati to you and your family members!," posted the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development.