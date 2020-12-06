BR Ambedkar Lives Through His Vision: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, offered floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary.

In his Twitter message, the Chief Minister said that the Architect of the Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar continues to live through his lofty ideals and inspiring thoughts. His efforts to uplift and develop the downtrodden people are immeasurable, he said. The Constitution as drafted by him has made India one of the largest democracies in the world, he lauded.

YS Jagan's Message on Dr BR Ambedkar's 64th Death Anniversary in Telugu:

The nation paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th Mahaparinirvan Diwas or death anniversary today.

President Ram Nath Kovind has paid rich tributes to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvana Day. He said, Dr. Ambedkar was a great architect of our constitution, who strived for a society and governance based on the tenets of equality and justice.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas today at a brief function in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. He, along with the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit showered flower petals on Dr Ambedkar's portrait.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Babasaheb's thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. The Prime Minister said, we are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for the nation.