AP CM YS Jagan Tirupati Visit Itinerary

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati on October 11 and 12.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the paediatric cardiac hospital established at the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) super speciality hospital at Tirupati on Monday.

Later, he would inaugurate the renovated Alipiri pedestrian route and Go Mandiram near Srivari Padalu in Alipiri.

After reaching Tirumala, the Chief Minister will take part in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple and, later, on behalf of the state government, will present silk ' Vastrams' to Lord Venkateswara. The Chief Minister will complete darshan and attend other formalities.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will launch Sri Venkateswara Bhakti channels in Hindi and Kannada and later, will inaugurate the second Boondi Mixture Complex near the Tirumala temple. The Chief Minister will also attend an MoU meeting between TTD and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha at Annamayya Bhavan.