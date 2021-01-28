AP CM YS Jagan Tells Officials To Expedite Distribution Of House Site Pattas Under Pedalandariki Illu

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ and directed the officials to expedite distribution of house site pattas.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the distribution of house site pattas should be completed soon and the distribution of title deeds of the houses will be a continuous process and reiterated that all eligible applicantions should be cleared within 90 days. He said volunteers and staff of the village secretariat must complete physical verification within 12 days of receiving the application for the house site. He said beneficiaries should be identified through social audit.

He directed the officials to take steps to ensure uniformity and quality in the structures and to furnish full details on facilities provided and their mode of construction in a colony. He said internet facility should be provided in YSR Jagananna colonies and instructed the officials to make appropriate arrangements in this regard. He said bio mining should be conducted for dumping yards and it should begin as soon as possible. Out of 30,06,673 house site pattas, distribution of 26,21,049 pattas is completed. 87.17 percent of house sites are distributed and distribution of house sites is completed in 90.28 percent of YSR Jagananna colonies.

The officials have briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to create infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies. They said detailed project report regarding creation of infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies will be completed by March 31 and various government departments are involved in it. The Officials said, as directed by the Chief Minister, steps are being taken on structures like anganwadi centers, YSR clinics, primary health centers, schools, bus stops, etc as per the population in the colonies.

Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, Chief Commissioner for Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary for Municipal and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary for Revenue Usharani, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sahwney and others were present.