AP CM YS Jagan Takes Part in Christmas High Tea in Vijayawada

Dec 21, 2022, 07:51 IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he always believes that those in power should remember that they are servants of people and it is a guiding principle for him. 

The Chief Minister took part in the High Tea programme organised by the State Government at A Plus Convention Centre here on Tuesday to mark the Christmas celebrations. 

On the occasion, he cut a cake and extended his Christmas greetings to the Christian community. 

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayanaswamy and Amzad Basha, Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Jogi Ramesh, Adimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajini, several MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives were also present.


