AP CM YS Jagan Takes Part in Christmas High Tea in Vijayawada

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he always believes that those in power should remember that they are servants of people and it is a guiding principle for him.

The Chief Minister took part in the High Tea programme organised by the State Government at A Plus Convention Centre here on Tuesday to mark the Christmas celebrations.

On the occasion, he cut a cake and extended his Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayanaswamy and Amzad Basha, Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Jogi Ramesh, Adimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajini, several MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives were also present.