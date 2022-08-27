AP CM YS Jagan Stops Convoy to Hear People's Woes

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stopped his convoy to hear the plight of people here on Friday.

P Rama Rao and Subbalakshmi, labourers from DR Valasa, Srikakulam, met the Chief Minister and told about the health issues of their children and sought help for the surgery.

The children are suffering from thalassemia and need surgery, the parents told the Chief Minister.

D Triveni of Pedda Waltair told the Chief Minister that her husband was recently murdered and she has to two kids and was facing difficulty in running the family.