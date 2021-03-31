AP CM YS Jagan in Spandana: Make Sure Every Beneficiary Receives House Pattas

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide-ranging of issues during the Spandana video conference.

Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, house site patta in 90 days, Nadu-Nedu, Cheyutha Spandana, house site pattas to middle-class people at affordable prices, MGNREGA works and the schemes to be implemented in April and May were among the major issues that were discussed during the meet held here on Tuesday.

House site Pattas

The Chief Minister said 94 percent of the distribution of house site pattas is completed and the remaining 1,69,588 pattas should be distributed soon and complete the distribution of around 47,000 pattas under TIDCO. He said every eligible beneficiary should receive house site and directed the officials to take steps to complete verification of pending applications. He said to complete land acquisition for providing house sites to new applicants. He said reason should be mentioned for rejecting an application for a house site and the rejected applicants also can reapply with valid proof and those applications should be re-verified.

Pedalandariki Illu

He said the state government is building 15.6 lakh houses in 8,682 colonies in the first phase of the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu scheme and added that water bore and electricity should be made available in the layout for construction of houses. He said the construction works would start on April 15 and preparatory works like mapping, geo-tagging, registration of beneficiaries in AP Housing Corporation, issuing job cards under MGNREGA should be completed by April 10. He said district and division level officers should be appointed as nodal officers to every municipality and mandal for monitoring the housing scheme and added that a model house should be built in every layout. He said the model houses will give an idea on the problems in construction, and expenditure and the construction of model houses should be completed by April 15. He said to use the services of Engineering assistants, digital assistants, and welfare assistants for housing. He said to be prepared to provide cement, steel, sand, metal, bricks according to the option chosen by the beneficiaries.

MIG layouts

The Chief Minister said to acquire 100 to150 acres of land to provide house sites to middle-class people at affordable prices with clean titles on non-profit basis. He said to ensure CC roads, footpaths, underground drainage, parks, open-air gym, walking tracks, electricity lines, greenery, smart bus stops in the layouts. He said to conduct a survey on demand and acquire the land as per it. Plots will be of 150 square yards in MIG-1, 200 square yards in MIG-2 and 240 square yards in MIG-3.

COVID-19 Vaccination

He said vaccination is the solution to prevent COVID and he would be taking the vaccine on April 1 and directed the officials to carry out the Vaccination drive vigorously in the state. He said only six days process is pending in Elections for MPTC and ZPTC and can completely focus on vaccination once they are over. He said the focus will be laid on vaccination in urban areas from April 1 and village and ward secretariats should be considered a unit for vaccination.

April, May calendar

The Chief Minister announced the welfare activities to be implemented in April and May. He said volunteers would be felicitated on April 13, and Jagananna Vidya Deevena on April 16. He said YSR interest-free loans scheme for farmers would be implemented on April 20 and YSR interest-free loans scheme for DWACRA women would be implemented on April 23. Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented on April 28 and the money will be credited in three phases. YSR Rytu Bharosa on May 13, Matyakara Bharosa on May 18 and Kharif Insurance (2020) on May 25.

MGNREGA

The Chief Minister congratulated district collectors for achieving a record in MGNREGS works by logging 25.50 crore working days for the financial year 2020-21 and said it is proud that the State stood third in implementation of the scheme despite being a small state. He said Rs 5,818 crore was given directly as wages to the laborers. The district collectors and joint collectors should own this programme and review the works regularly.

Construction of RBKs, Clinics, Sectts.

The Chief Minister said construction works of Village Secretariats, RBKs and Village Clinics should be expedited. He said Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are lagging behind in the construction of Village Secretariats and added that works were pending at basement, ground floor and slab levels in Krishna, Nellore and East Godavari districts. The collectors should pay special attention and ensure they are completed by May. Similarly, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts need to be improved in the construction of RBKs and works related to basement, ground floor and slab level were pending. He said RBKs will be launched on July 8 coinciding with the birthday of former Chief Minister Dr.YS Rajashekar Reddy and the government should support farmers from Kharif through RBKs. The Chief Minister said construction works of Village Health Clinics should be expedited and completed as soon as possible on a war footing. He said Village Health Clinics will be launched on August 15 and they will serve as referral points for Arogyasri.

Bulk Milk Cooling centers

He said 9,899 Bulk Milk Cooling centers need to be set up across the state of which work is started in 3,841 places. He said to expedite the works and complete them by August 31 and they will be launched in September. The State will set up 25 food processing units covering all Parliamentary constituencies and directed the officials to identify land (10 to 15 acres) and establish units that would help to process the crop procured by the State. He said the government has spent Rs 4,300 crore last year for stabilization of prices.

Nadu Nedu in schools

The second phase of Nadu Nedu in schools would start by end of April. The officials said the works of first phase in 15,715 schools is almost completed except for painting works in some schools. The Chief Minister said auditing should be conducted on Nadu Nedu works with third party agency. He directed the officials to prepare SOP on gorumuddha, toilet maintenance and regular maintenance.

Nadu Nedu in Anganwadis

The Chief Minister said 55,607 Anganwadis will be converted into pre Primary schools and the medium of instruction would be English. 20,011 Anganwadi centers would be developed under Nadu Nedu in 2021-22, 16,072 Anganwadi centers in 2022-23 and 8,036 Anganwadi centers in 2023-24. Existing building will be revamped in 16,681 centers and new building will be built in 27,438 centers. School education department would undertake Nadu Nedu works in 11,488 centers.

Spandana - Grievances

The Chief Minister said the grievances of spandana programme should be completed in stipulated time. The petitions should be received regarding 540 services. He said district collectors should review on Spandana programme regularly. He said the spandana portal is also updated and the status of the petitions can be tracked and alerts will be sent if it's not processed.

YSR Cheyutha

The Chief Minister said money will be credited to women under YSR Cheyutha scheme in June.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Commissioner land administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shasidar, Arogyasri CEO Dr Mallikarjuna and other officials were present in the meeting.