AP CM YS Jagan Reviews YSRCP Poll Preparedness For Tirupati Byelections

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the Tirupati by-election and introduced candidate Dr. M Gurumoorthy to the party leaders.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the party leaders to take the development and welfare activities of the state government to the people and chalk out a strategy so that the results of the by-election should ensure that the nation looks towards Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed the party leaders to take to the people the wide range of activities that are being implemented in the State transparently irrespective of caste, religion, and politics without corruption and bias. He directed the party leaders to visit every house under the Tirupati parliament constituency and explain the welfare and development activities of the government and convey to them that similar development and welfare activities will continue. He said to publicize the commitment of the government in women empowerment and the activities of the government benefitting women.

The Chief Minister said YSRCP won a landslide in local body elections by God’s grace and the whole country will be observing the Tirupati by-election and the result of this by-poll should be a message. He said one minister will be appointed for each assembly segment as in-charge in addition to an MLA. The Chief Minister directed the party leaders not to have overconfidence and work with coordination to ensure the victory of Dr. Gurumoorthy with a good majority.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Balineni Srinivasareddy, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Kodali Nani, Anilkumar Yadav, Adimulapu Suresh, Regional Coordinators Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, YV Subbareddy, V Vijayasaireddy, Vemireddy Prabhakarreddy, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakarreddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Varaprasad, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kilivetty Sanjeevaiah, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, Peddireddy Dwarakanad Reddy, Koneti Adimulam, Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy were present at the meeting.