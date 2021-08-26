AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Monsoon Preparedness of State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting to check the state's preparedness in the wake of rains lashing AP over the last few days.

The CM alerted officials concerned in the wake of an active monsoon to take appropriate precautionary measures and be vigilant against seasonal diseases such as malaria, typhoid, dengue, and chikungunya.

Besides, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant until 85 percent of the population gets vaccinated. He asked the authorities to keep the village/ward secretariat as a unit and take steps to ensure that every household gets vaccinated, as it would help in preventing vaccine waste.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gowtam Sawang, and other officials were at the meeting.