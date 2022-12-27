AP CM YS Jagan Reviews BF-7 Preparedness

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department to fill the existing vacancies of doctors and para-medical posts by January 26 besides providing accommodation and other necessary facilities to staff members working in the Department in agency areas.

During a review meeting on the Covid new variant BF 7 challenge, construction of teaching hospitals and village clinics held here on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the construction of village clinics also by January 26 and provide video conferencing facilities to all teaching hospitals and PHCs (Primary Health Care Centres).

The Chief Minister insisted that construction works of all medical colleges including the one proposed at Parvatipuram begin by Jan 26 while procuring sufficient number of 104 vehicles. He also said that the Aarogyasri Referral App should be made available to all concerned.

When the officials informed him that so far not even a single of case of the new variant BF-7 was reported in the state, he told the officials to be well prepared to meet the challenge, if need be, preparing the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to treat Covid cases at village clinics which should have facilities to test and treat the new variant. All ANMs and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers should be available at village clinics.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to find out the preparedness of all Government hospitals in meeting the BF-7 challenge and this process should be completed by Jan 5. After preparing the government hospitals, private hospitals also should be asked to prepare for the emerging BF7 challenge.