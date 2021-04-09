AP CM YS Jagan Ramps Up Vaccination Drive After VC With PM Modi

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with CMs on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials after the video conference with the Prime Minister and said to ensure that at least six lakh people get vaccinated every day in the State during 'Vaccination Utsav' to held between April 11-14.

During the four days, the Chief Minister wanted to vaccinate at least 24 lakh people, thus directed the authorities to arrange enough vaccine supplies by coordinating with the Centre.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on vaccination drive as the elections are over and said that they should be prepared in all possible ways to take up the drive successfully.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Medical Health Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Medical and Health Chief Secretary (COVID-19 Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, and other senior officials were present.