Amaravati: MLA Jogi Ramesh slammed N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting BCs during his 14 years regime and said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has proved his commitment to uplift the families of BCs through welfare schemes.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the MLA said the state government has disbursed more than 1 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer ( DBT) under various welfare schemes in last twenty six months, of which more than Rs 50,000 crore was given to BCs and added that the number goes upto another 19,000 crore including non DBT schemes.

The MLA flayed TDP leaders for claiming that Naidu had benefitted Rs 50,000 per annum to weavers during the previous government and said not even 50 paise was given to them in the previous government and added that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has implemented Nethanna Nestham for third consecutive year benefitting Rs 24,000 per annum to each weaver family.

He said the Chief Minister has given sixty percent of Cabinet berths to BC, SC, ST and Minorities also two out of four Rajya Sabha seats to BCs and questioned of Naidu has ever given a Rajya Sabha seat to BCs.

The MLA flayed a section of media for propagating false information on appointment of members in Pollution Control Board and said it was during the previous government, people with no qualification were appointed as members of Pollution Control Board. He said a vernacular daily has relations with Amar Raja batteries company and hence ignored the pollution being caused by it and spreading false information

He said a section of media is constantly targetting the State Government regarding finances for vested interests and questioned why it is ignoring central government despite knowing that the debt of it has reached 60 percent of the GDP and asserted that the loans are being taken by the state government for effective containment of COVID and implementation of welfare schemes.