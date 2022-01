Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his residence in Tadepalli on the occasion of the death anniversary of the Father of Nation.

Andhra Prdesh Revenue Minister Velampally Srinivasa Rao, MLC Thalashila Raghuram and Mangalagiri MLC Alla Ramakrishnareddy were also present on the occasion.