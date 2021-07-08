AP CM YS Jagan to Participate in Rythu Dinotsavam Event in Anantapur

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts on July 8 and 9 and participate in various development and welfare programmes.

The State Government will be celebrating Rythu Dinotsavam on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and will implement various programmes for the development of the agriculture sector in the state.

The Chief Minister will participate in Rytu Dinotsavam event at Udegolam village of Rayadurgam constituency in Anantapur district and also lay foundation stone for various development activities in Pulivendula constituency.

Later, the Chief Minister will pay homage to Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. The Chief Minister will be participating in various development activities in Badvel and Kadapa on July 9.

The State Government has undertaken various programmes for the welfare of the farmers. 1,898 RBKs constructed with a cost of Rs 413.76 crore, 100 YSR integrated labs, Aqua labs and CADDLs with a cost of Rs 79.50 crore, 611 YSR custom hiring centers (CHC) with a cost of 96.64 crore, and 24 CHCs for dairy farmers will be launched. 53 new veterinary hospitals set up with a cost of Rs 31.74 crore will be inaugurated. Foundation stones will be laid for construction of 1,262 godowns at a cost of Rs 400.30 crore and post harvesting facilities with a cost of Rs 200 crore, Nadu Nedu works in market yards with a cost of Rs 212 crore, Call center for dairy farmers in Vijayawada with a cost of Rs 7.3 crore and six Rytu bazaars will be launched. Foundation stone will be laid for 45 new Rytu bazaars.