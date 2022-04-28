Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday convened a meeting with party leaders and presented a roadmap to be followed for the next two years, leading up to the General elections in 2024.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the party cadre to take up door-to-door campaigning, a mass contact programme beginning May and explain the successful implementation of government schemes and development activities to the people in an understandable manner. He also instructed the MLAs to visit at least 10 village/ward secretariats every month, and monitor each secretariat for two days. He stated that the MLA performance graph would rise with these 8-9 month programmes and asserted that tickets will be given to those with good scores.

The Chief Minister directed the party members to focus on winning not less than 151 seats, as the government fulfilled 95 percent of the poll promises and credited over Rs 1.37 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without indulging into any corruption activities. Terming the party as the supreme, he said that all district in-charges, regional coordinators, and ministers must take responsibility and work for the development of the party by coordinating at the grass-roots level. He said that the party will continue to be in power only if the right steps are taken.

Further, he said that the main intention behind these programmes is to convey the good initiatives taken in the last three years, including the promises given and those implemented by the current government. He said that people themselves will be marking questionnaires and rate the governance, as well as the MLAs. In regard to booth committee members, he said that 50 percent of the booth committees must be given to women and 50 percent to SC, ST, BC, and Minorities.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is not fighting with Chandrababu Naidu alone, but with all the united evil powers including a section of the media. He warned the public representatives to be vigilant, as there are chances that each MLA would be targeted and branded in a terrible way by those evil forces.