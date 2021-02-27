AP CM YS Jagan Invited To Srisailam For Mahashivaratri Celebrations

Amaravati: Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Srisailam Executive Officer KS Rama Rao have called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office inviting him to Srisailam temple for the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams to be held from March 4 to 14.

Vedic scholars presented prasadam, calendar, and ' Sasha vastram' to the Chief Minister and blessed him with Vedic hymns.

The Chief Minister released the book ‘Srisailakhandam’ which depicts the times and glory of the temple.