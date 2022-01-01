AP CM YS Jagan Hits Out at Opposition's Anti-poor Talk

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said that there are a lot of people who criticize even though the government has been doing good for the people and providing financial support to those who couldn’t earn a living. He recalled the instances of opposition going to courts against the house site distribution in Amaravati citing ‘demographic Imbalance’ although they were demanding it as a sole capital. He said that such critics are also objecting to the OTS scheme with jealousy, as it enables the poor to gain full rights on their houses.

Terming them as ‘Anti-poor’, he said that opposition politicizes the introduction of English medium, distribution of house sites for the poor, even the price regulation on cinema tickets, leaving no aspect that benefits the poor.

He said that the government didn’t hold back any welfare initiatives despite financial difficulties due to Covid crisis, leaving no one behind irrespective of caste, religion or the party they support. In case of any difficulty in receiving pensions, the Chief Minister suggested contacting the village / ward secretariats or volunteers immediately or calling the toll free number 1902 for help.

Later, the Chief Minister sanctioned the construction of new PHC building at Pedanandipadu, construction of CC roads, drains, sports development centers, drinking water provision to Pratipadu, double roads, setting up of center lighting. He said that the government sanctioned Rs 256 crore for Guntur channel expansion works and assured to complete them in the next two years.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Panchayatraj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and other officials were present at the event.